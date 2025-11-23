Police Ban Fireworks Ahead of Festive Season

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Rescue 25 Villagers From Bandits

The Plateau State Police Command on Sunday announced a ban on the sale and use of knockouts and fireworks as part of efforts to strengthen public safety ahead of the festive season.

The command said the decision seeks to minimise panic, prevent security breaches, and ensure residents celebrate in a peaceful environment.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alfred Alabo, explained that the items often trigger fear during periods of heightened insecurity, especially across states already grappling with violence and tension.

He stressed that the ban aims to reduce confusion that criminals could exploit.

Alabo said, “The Plateau State Police Command warns that anyone found violating this order by selling, using, or possessing knock-out articles and fireworks will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Advertisement

“The Command will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who flouts this directive.”

He appealed to parents and guardians to closely monitor their children by discouraging them from purchasing or playing with fireworks during the season.

He continued, “We encourage Plateau law-abiding citizens to report the sale or use of these prohibited items to the Police or other relevant security agencies for necessary lawful action.”

The statement also cited the Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, who called on religious leaders to help reinforce compliance among worshippers during gatherings and festive programs.

Adesina said, “Their leadership and guidance in this regard will go a long way in ensuring peace and safety for all before, during and after the festive season.

Advertisement

“The Command is poised to maintain peace, order, public safety and security across the State.

“For any information or emergency, please contact the following Plateau State Police Command’s Control Room Numbers: 07059473022, 08038907662, 08075391844, 09053872296.”

In a separate development, the Zamfara State Police Command rescued 25 abducted residents, including ten women and 15 children, after armed bandits attacked Kuraje village in the Damba area of Gusau Local Government Area on Friday night.

A statement issued Saturday by the spokesperson, DSP Yazid Abubakar, detailed how the coordinated response involved personnel from the Damba Division, the state’s Department of Operations, and the Community Protection Guards (CPG).

Abubakar said, “On 21st November 2025 at about 21:45 hours, a group of armed bandits in large numbers, wielding dangerous weapons and firing sporadically, attacked Kuraje village in the Damba area of Gusau LGA.”

The assailants, according to him, abducted the women and children while residents fled for safety.

Advertisement

He added, “Upon receiving the distress report, joint Police patrol teams from Damba Division and the Department of Operations, Gusau—working in collaboration with the Community Protection Guards (CPG)—swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“The team confirmed the incident, pursued the fleeing bandits, and engaged them in a coordinated and strategic operation.

“Thanks to the professionalism, gallantry, and swift response of the operatives, all twenty-five (25) abducted victims were successfully rescued unhurt.”

He said the team took the victims to Sabongari Damba for profiling and temporary shelter before reuniting them with their families.

The Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Maikaba, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining rescue operations and strengthening community protection, especially in rural areas vulnerable to repeated attacks.

In the week ending Saturday, November 22, 2025, terrorists launched multiple attacks across Kebbi, Kwara and Niger states, abducting at least 330 people, including minors as young as seven.