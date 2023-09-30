Police Begin Search As Gunmen Abduct Christ Apostolic Church Members In Ondo

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police have begun a search for gunmen who kidnapped no fewer than 25 members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Oke Igan, in Akure, Ondo State.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon while the members were travelling for burial at the Ifon Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Advertisement

The victims, mostly choristers, were kidnapped by the assailants around the Elegbeka area of Ifon, the state police command had confirmed.

The Ondo police spokesperson Funmi Odunlami-Omisanya, said “The incident happened Friday afternoon, the police were informed that a Church bus with the Inscription CAC was abandoned around the Elegbeka area and there are also suspicions that the passengers in the vehicle were kidnapped.

“But we are already on the trail of the kidnappers with the view to rescue the abducted victims. Our men from the Anti-kidnapping squad are combing the bush already.”