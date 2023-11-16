Police Clamp Down On ‘One Chance’ Syndicates, Parade 8 Among 135 Criminals Arrested

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command has intensified efforts to root out ‘one chance’ syndicates in Abuja with the arrest of eight.

The syndicates who specialise in luring their suppsects into one space in their vehicles and dispossessing them of their belongings were among 135 criminal suspects paraded on Thursday by a special taskforce.

Advertisement

They were arrested between October 28 and November 12, according to the FCT Police Commissioner, Haruna Garba.

Garba while addressing the press, said the suspects were arrested following a Joint Task Force, JTF, of Operation Safe FCT launched by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike.

The JTF comprising the police, Military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Directorate of Road Traffic Service (DRTS) were set up to carry out coordinated raids of criminal hideouts, and clearance operations in the bushes and forest bordering the FCT.

Haruna said, “In the course of the operation, the joint Task Force arrested 135 suspects at various black spots located at; Kwali, Dutse Alhaji, Mpape, Karu, AYA, Nyaya, Karimo, Karshi, Kuje, Airport road, Berger Roundabout, Jabi, Orozo and Mararaba etc.

Advertisement

“Out of these numbers 75 suspects were arraigned in court for various offences, while sixty-five were sentenced to pay fines ranging from N5000 – N7000, the remaining ten were sentenced to community service.

“It is a pleasure to inform you that the 39 suspects we are parading today have been under interrogation and will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.

“Out of this number, eight suspects are suspected to be members of one chance syndicate, as knives, handcuffs and swords were recovered from their vehicles.”

The police revealed the registration numbers of the cars including a Red Golf car with Reg No. ER 09; Ash coloured Nissan Almeira with Reg No. YAB 679 HG; Navy blue golf Car with no Number Plate; White Mercedes GLK with Reg No. BWR 238 AY; Brown Mazda with Reg No. KWL 886 AX; Red Golf car with Reg No. BRN 1000 GWZ; White coloured Carina E with Reg No. KW 196 MD and White Salon car with Reg No. BSI 9719 Basa Plateau.

The CP also revealed that within the period under review, FCT and the JTF impounded 54 vehicles.

Advertisement

The police boss noted that a substantial number of the vehicles were without number plates and others had tinted glasses.

He said while others had only plate numbers in front, others had only plate numbers at the back.

He said the drivers and or owners of these vehicles found guilty would be arraigned in court in no short time.

“In addition, two locally fabricated guns, one locally made Berretta pistol, and one revolver double barrel gun with two live cartridges were recovered.

“Also recovered are three full bags of leaves suspected to be cannabis sativa and quite a number of wraps of Indian hemp and illicit drugs.

“I am happy to inform you that the incidence of one chance, armed robbery and abduction have reduced significantly in the last two weeks in the FCT since the launch of the operation.

Advertisement

“I wish to reiterate the commitment of the Joint Task Force to aggressively flush out miscreants from the FCT.

“I equally enjoin the good people of FCT to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the Police and other law enforcement agencies. Your cooperation is required if we must defeat crime and criminality,” Haruna said.