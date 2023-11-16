We Will Beat APC Again, PDP Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment On Zamfara Governorship Election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to a judgment of the Court of Appeal which set aside the return of Zamfara State Governor, Lawal Dauda, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The decision of the appellate court followed an appeal filed by former governor Bello Matawalle against the judgment of the Zamfara State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which had dismissed his appeal against Dauda’s victory.

The appeal court faulted the Tribunal for striking out Matawalle’s evidence of alleged irregularities in several polling units in the state.

In a unanimous decision, the court led by Justice Oyebisi Folayemi, ruled in Matawalle’s favour against the Tribunal’s verdict.

“The March 2023 Governorship election held in Zamfara state is inconclusive and the return of (first respondent) Dauda by INEC (fourth respondent) is set aside, ” the appellate court held.

The court also ordered INEC to hold fresh elections in several polling units in Maradun, Birnin Magaji and Bukun Yum Local Government Areas.

The judgment was adopted by Justices Cordelia Ifeoma Jombo-Ofo and Sybil Nwaka Gbagi.

But reacting after the court rose, Mohammed L., Acting Chairman of the PDP in Zamfara State, appreciated God for the verdict, adding “We are still trying to understand what is happening.”

He said his party will look at the judgment and make a decision, maintaining that he has no doubt that at the end of the day, the will of the people will prevail.

He expressed confidence that whether at the supreme court or a rerun or fresh election,”We have beaten them (APC) once and we will beat them again.”

By this judgment of the Court of Appeal, the PDP governor has an option of appealing to the Supreme Court for final determination of the dispute.