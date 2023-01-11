Police Confirm Death Of Father As Armed Men Kidnap Family Members In Bwari Village

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed an attack where armed men invaded a residence in Ushafa community, in the Bwari Area Council of Abuja and killed one Benjamin Ogundare.

The assailants invaded the Ogundare’s residence in the early hours of Wednesday and shot sporadically without immediate intervention by security operatives in the axis.

They shot at the deceased and whisked away some of his family members including his children, Goodluck and Janet Ogundare. They were taken to an unknown destination.

Reacting to the incident, the FCT Police command in a statement said its control room only received a distress call at 6 am on Wednesday and the information was subsequently relayed to the Bwari Division.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh said, “Upon sighting the officers the hoodlums took to their heels having shot one Benjamin Ogundare and abducted the duo of Goodluck Ogundare and Janet Ogundare.

“The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor on call. Aggressive man hunt and rescue mission has been launched on the tails of the hoodlums while the investigation continues”.