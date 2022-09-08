Police Confirm Killing Of Three Cops By Unknown Gunmen In Enugu

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Thursday, confirmed the killing of three police operatives along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu, Wednesday night.

Reports earlier had it that the operatives were attacked while on a patrol around 10pm last night.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, told our correspondent that, “Intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the unknown assailants who, operating in a Lexus Jeep, suddenly opened fire on a moving police patrol van on duty, along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu, on 07/09/2022 at about 10.15pm, leading to three of the operatives sustaining severe gunshot wounds and later confirmed dead at the hospital.”

Details shortly…