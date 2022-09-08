Police Confirm Killing Of Three Cops By Unknown Gunmen In Enugu

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

The Enugu State Police Command, Thursday, confirmed the killing of three police operatives along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu, Wednesday night.

Reports earlier had it that the operatives were attacked while on a patrol around 10pm last night.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Enugu: LP Senatorial Candidate Denies Working For PDP

Nigeria Politics

Labour Party Fingers PDP-led Enugu Govt In Weekend Attack On Members 

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, told our correspondent that, “Intensive manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the unknown assailants who, operating in a Lexus Jeep, suddenly opened fire on a moving police patrol van on duty, along Chime Avenue, New Haven, Enugu, on 07/09/2022 at about 10.15pm, leading to three of the operatives sustaining severe gunshot wounds and later confirmed dead at the hospital.”

Details shortly…

You might also like

Police Not Aware Of Abduction Claims By Fayose’s Brother- PPRO

Police Demand N5, 000 To Investigate Man’s Torture By Nsukka Vigilantes

Enugu: 3 Ladies Arraigned For Trafficking ‘Newborn Twins’

Traders Blocking Enugu Major Roads ‘Settle’ Govt – Residents

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.