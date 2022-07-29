Police Dismiss Inspector Caught In Viral Bribe Video

63 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigeria Police on Friday dismissed an Inspector, Richard Gele, who publicly justified extortion to members of the public while at his duty post.

Gele, attached to the Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron in Okene, Kogi State was captured by a traveller in a viral video, dignifying extortion.

The fearless inspector told the travellers that extortion was a legal ground for survival — Referring to his duty post, and an act encouraged by his superiors.

“If I want to collect money, I will collect good money, I dont take ‘change’. I also don’t hide it. Even the IGP is aware, and my former superior told me that if I should take money, I should take the one he would get a cut.

“So, if such an act gets me into trouble, he (former superior) will defend me,” Gele spoke confidently to the travellers in pidgin.

Reacting to the event that occurred on Monday, the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said Gele was found guilty of the charges levelled against him after he was subjected to an internal disciplinary mechanism.

In line with extant laws governing the conduct of police personnel, Adejobi noted that the Inspector, with AP/No. 188547, “ceases to be a member of the Nigeria Police Force with immediate effect”.

The Inspector, from Benue State, was enlisted into the Force in September 2000 and, until his dismissal, was attached to Police Mobile Force 77 Squadron, Okene, Kogi State and deployed to the Itobe – Anyigba Road, for the safety of road users and commuters, along the route, where the incident occurred.

Adejobi said in a statement on Friday, “The officer has been de-kitted and handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State, for further necessary action.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, fdc, while expressing the staunch commitment of his administration at bequeathing policing standards in tandem with international best practices to the nation, warned all personnel to eschew extortion, unprofessionalism, official corruption and other inappropriate acts.

“The IGP urged them to display exemplary courage and patriotism in the discharge of their duties.”