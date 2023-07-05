Why We Banned ‘Longest Kissing’ Guinness World Record Attempt – Ekiti Government

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Government of Ekiti State has banned a group of people in the state from embarking on a “kiss-a-thon” event to break the Guinness World Record for longest kissing marathon.

The government vehemently opposed the plan, saying it is immoral and ungodly.

A statement signed by Adelusi A.L, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, stated that such a plan was absurd, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of Ekiti.

The statement reads in part, “The attention of the State Government has been drawn to a planned hosting of “Kiss-a- thon” in Ekiti State.

“According to information at the disposal of this Ministry, kiss-a-thon, a 3- day kissing marathon event, has been scheduled to hold on 7th of July, 2023 at one of the hospitality outlets in the State. This event is said to be planned towards setting a Guinness World Record.

“Kiss-a-thon” as an event is not only absurd, unhealthy, immoral and capable of denigrating the image of the state, it is a programme that runs counter to the values of the people of the state and therefore capable of plunging our Youths morally backward. In view of the foregoing, the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism hereby prohibits the hosting of such event or any other events like it in any facility that wishes to continue to operate lawfully in Ekiti State.

“Sequel to the above, you are hereby requested to convey the content of this Notice to the members of Ekiti State Hoteliers’ Association to effectively monitor their outlets against being used negatively to cause embarrassment to the Government and People of Ekiti State.”