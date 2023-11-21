Gunmen Kidnap Nurse In Osun

130 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gunmen have abducted a nurse identified as Mrs S.A. Ogunyinka while returning from work in Bodi-Osi community of Osun State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the nurse who is a staff of the Primary Health Care unit of the town was abducted at gunpoint along Iwo/Ile-Ogbo road.

A relative who pleaded anonymity disclosed that, “Ogunyinka is a nurse working at Primary Health Centre. She was abducted last week Friday but the gunmen never contacted us.

“They contacted a member of our family but I don’t know what ransom they are demanding. Once I have the details, I will let you know.”

When contacted, the spokesperson of Osun State Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the abduction.

She assured that efforts were being put in place to rescue Ogunyinka from the abductors.