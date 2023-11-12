Police Hold Stakeholders’ Meeting Over Planned Protest By Public Transport Drivers In Lagos

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Police Command has held a stakeholders’ meeting to address the proposed protest by public transport drivers in the state.

At the meeting were the leadership of the Police Command, the state government, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

Advertisement

This was disclosed in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Sunday.

The statement read partly: “The stakeholders, at the conclusion of the meeting, agreed to work together to ensure obedience to all traffic laws on the part of the transporters and the checkmating of excesses of law enforcement officers within the state. In addition, the NURTW agreed to a larger meeting tomorrow Monday, November 13, 2023.

“At the meeting were Deputy Commissioners of Police Waheed Ayilara (SCID), Fatai Tijani (Operations), Khan Salihu (Administration), Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS) – CSP Yinka Egbeyemi, Commander Taskforce – CSP Shola Jejeloye. Others are Honourable Sola Giwa – the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Mr Bolaji Oreagba – General Manager LASTMA, delegates of NURTW Lagos Chapter led by Alhaji Sulyman Ojora (Kudeti) amongst others.

“The Lagos State Police Command uses this medium to assure Lagosians that the Command has made adequate deployments in line with prioritizing their safety and security, while encouraging them to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment or intimidation.”

Advertisement

The drivers had planned protest on Monday against LASTMA Zone 20.

As a result, all buses were to stay off the road from 6:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m.

Zone 20 covers Agege, Iyana Ipaja, Abule-Egba, Egbeda and Agbado.

This is according to a protest notice seen by our correspondent.