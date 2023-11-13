JUST IN: INEC Declares Usman Ododo Kogi Governor-Elect

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Usman Ododo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged as the winner of the Kogi State Governorship Election held on November 11.

The INEC Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, officially declared Ododo the winner on Sunday night, with a total of 446,237 votes.

Ugamadu, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, said that the total valid votes cast was 782,289 out of the 791,890 total votes cast during the election, which recorded 9,601 rejected votes.

“Ahmed Usman Ododo of APC, having satisfied the requirement of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.

Ododo’s closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), secured 259,052 votes, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed behind with 46,362 votes.

The APC candidate won in 13 LGAs, including Okehi, Ogori-Magongo, Ajaokuta, Okene, Mopamuro, Kabba-Bunu, Adavi, Yagba West, Yagba East, Lokoja, Kogi/Koton-Karfe, Bassa and Ijemu.

Yakubu-Ajaka of the SDP on the other hand won in Dekina, Ofu, Igalamela-Odolu, Ankpa, Idah and Ibaji Local Government Areas.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the results were announced, the agent of SDP, Mr Ohemoyi David, expressed disappointment in the way and manner INEC went ahead to announce the result despite some abnormalities witnessed during the election.

“We have written a petition to INEC on the election, yet it went ahead to announce the result even when it has pledged to conduct supplementary election in some LGAs on Nov. 18.

“We shall definitely challenge this action in Court,” David said.