Police Kill Two Notorious Kidnappers, Rescue One Victim In Imo

The Imo State Police Command has killed two notorious kidnappers and rescued a kidnapped victim in Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The police in conjunction with the local vigilante around Umuezorokam- Avu in Owerri West LGA where the incident happened on Tuesday swung into action following a tip off from a good spirited citizen who alerted the police.

According to the command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the hoodlums were attacking a young man with machete along Umuezorokam- Avu in Owerri West LGA and opened fire at the police when they saw them.

According to him, the superior fire power of the team led to the death of two of the criminals and the rescue of the kidnap victim.

“In a follow-up to a distress call received on 29/08/2023 at about 1230hrs, from a good Samaritan that he sighted hoodlums armed with dangerous weapons attacking a young man name(withheld) along Umuezorokam- Avu in Owerri West LGA with a machete in an attempt to kidnap him, the DPO in charge of Nekede Divisional headquarters swiftly mobilized his men and stormed scene with the assistance of the Local vigilantes.

“The hoodlums on sighting the Police immediately opened fire but were overwhelmed by the professionalism and stiff resistance showcased by the ever-gallant operatives who maneuvered into vintage position and returned fire.

“In the ensuing gun duel, two of the criminal syndicates were neutralized while others escaped to the adjoining bushes with various degrees of gunshot injuries. Efforts are on top gear to arrest other fleeing members of the criminal syndicate.

“On searching the neutralized hoodlums, one locally made cut-to-size gun, two cutlasses, and charms were recovered in their possession.

“The victim was rescued with a deep machete cut on his hand and other parts of his body and was immediately rushed to Federal Medical Center Owerri, where he is currently receiving medical attention while the lifeless bodies of the neutralized hoodlums have been deposited at the morgue for preservation” he concluded.