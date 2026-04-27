Gunmen Raid Kogi Orphanage, Flee With 23 Pupils

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Gunmen have abducted 23 pupils and the wife of a school proprietor following an attack on an orphanage and school facility in the Zariagi area of Lokoja, Kogi State.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred late Sunday, targeted a facility identified as Dahallukitab Group of Schools.

Confirming the development in a statement on Monday, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said security operatives responded swiftly, leading to the rescue of 15 of the abducted pupils.

The commissioner disclosed that the school was operating outside regulatory oversight.

“The facility was operating illegally in a remote, bushy environment without registration with the State Government and without the knowledge of relevant authorities and security agencies,” Fanwo said.

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According to him, efforts are ongoing to secure the release of the remaining eight victims and apprehend those responsible for the attack.

“The Kogi State Government commends the gallantry, professionalism, and swift response of the Police and other security agencies for rising decisively to the occasion,” he added.

Fanwo warned against operating schools and orphanages in isolated areas without proper authorisation, describing such practices as dangerous.

“While the Government remains fully committed to ensuring the rescue of all victims, it is important to stress that the operation of orphanages, schools, and similar institutions in isolated and vulnerable locations, without proper registration and notification to relevant authorities, poses serious security risks, especially in the current security climate,” he said.

The commissioner further urged operators to comply with safety regulations.

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“The Government strongly discourages such practices and reiterates the need for strict compliance with regulatory and safety protocols,” Fanwo said.

“All operators of such facilities are advised to engage with appropriate government agencies to ensure proper oversight, security assessment, and protection.”

The commissioner added that security agencies are working to bring the situation under control, noting that updates will be provided as operations continue.