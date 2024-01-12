Police Reiterate Danger Of Using ‘No Gree For Anybody’

234 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has reiterated its warning against the adverse use of the slogan: ‘No gree for anybody’, which it earlier said has the potential to stir security concerns and trigger crisis across the country.

The development was a response to the mixed reactions from Nigerians over the Police’s stance on the use of the slogan after it was revealed that the slogan originated from a revolutionary sector.

The police spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday, described the slogan as “dangerous” and warned Nigerians that its continuous use, “may likely cause problems across the country”.

The latest catchphrase, “No gree for anybody”, gained momentum at the start of 2024, and has elicited relative connotations including resilience, confidence, self-empowerment and not letting anyone push you around.

In a follow-up post via his X account at 12:04 am on Friday, Adejobi said, “The Police are in the best position to advise and educate Nigerians on possible early warning signs of an impending danger as a civil and people-oriented institution.

“Do not take the 2024 slogan for granted.

“Do not abuse the slogan and capitalise on it to be attacking security operatives while discharging their duties. Be reasonable with the slogan, sue for, and embrace peace anywhere you find yourself, even at home. It is well with our dear country.”

Although police intelligence disapproves of its continuous use, many Nigerians believe the police should adopt the slogan in its fight against the rising menace of crime and criminality across the country, rather than disregard the slogan.

In its defence, the police spokesperson, Adejobi while responding to an X-user, at 1:16 am on Friday, said, “Yes. No dey gree for terrorists, bandits, etc. It’s indeed reasonable, but how do we manage and handle the unreasonable No dey gree?

“Many dont (sic) understand the slogan, and we need to view it from a wider perspective. Our advice still stands. Be reasonable when you want to apply or use the slogan.”

While the Nigerian police kick against the slogan, the Nigerian military has embraced it in its 2024 mantra for the war against insurgency and its perpetrators.

“This year, 2024, I urge citizens of the country to see security as a collective responsibility of all. Therefore, ‘no gree’ for terrorists, ‘no gree’ for perpetrators of insecurity,” the military said.