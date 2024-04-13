2024 UTME: JAMB, Police Raise Alarm Over Fake Websites

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have called the attention of the public of the emergence of several fake websites created by unscrupulous individuals with the intention of misleading Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination(UTME) candidates who want to print their Notification Slip.

Speaking during a Joint Press Briefing organized by the two bodies, the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed that the fake sites are designed to deceive innocent candidates into providing personal details such as registration numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers.

“These details are then exploited for malicious purposes. Both JAMB and the Nigeria Police Force condemn these fraudulent activities and hereby reiterate the readiness to safeguard the interests of candidates and maintain the integrity of the examination process.

“We urge parents, guardians, and all stakeholders to ensure that candidates print their UTME Notification Slips only from the Board’s approved website: www.jamb.gov.ng. Candidates can print their slips from the comfort of their homes or visit any of the over 700 accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres nationwide,” he said.

He added that the security agencies are familiar with the tactics employed by the fraudsters, especially during the annual assessment and admission exercises, adding that candidates who visit the fake sites get unreliable information which may make them miss out on the forthcoming exams.

While urging candidates to visit JAMB website to print their UTME Notification Slips before Friday, 19th April, 2024, Adejobi called on the candidates to also beware of sites offering ‘live’ questions and answers, as they are false and deceptive, and accessing such materials is prohibited.

“The 2024 UTME is scheduled to commence on Friday, 19th April, and end on Monday, 29th April, 2024. We call on parents, guardians, and the general public to join hands in fostering a culture of integrity and compliance with established guidelines. Together, we can nurture a generation of upright and law-abiding leaders by discouraging fraudulent practices and desperation,” he said.

He disclosed that JAMB is partnering with the Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) to address online scam-related issues seamlessly.

“We assure candidates and the public of our firm dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent examination process.

“In addition, the Inspector General of Police has ordered the NPF-NCCC to go after scammers and fraudsters who engage in cyber related crimes and create phishing sites/portals, and cause them to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

Also speaking, JAMB’s spokesperson, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, pledged the Board’s commitment to continue in playing its role to ensure that the candidates are not misled.

He, therefore, urged candidates to ignore any unsolicited messages noting that they were scams aimed at defrauding candidates.

“We have liberalised our processes. We have offices in all the 36 States of the federation including Abuja. Once you have a challenge, you can raise a ticket on the ticketing platform where your queries will be attended to within 24 hours,” he said.

