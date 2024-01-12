Sacked Governors Of Kano, Plateau, Zamfara Arrive Supreme Court To Know Fate

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governors of Kano, Zamfara and Plateau States, Abba Yusuf, Dauda Lawal and Caleb Mutfwang, respectively, are currently seated inside the Supreme Court room awaiting verdict on previous judgments that sacked them.

THE WHISTLER recalls that the trio were sacked by the Court of Appeal over unlawful sponsorship by their respective political parties as well as inconclusive elections in some Local Government Areas (particularly for Zamfara State).

Another governor present at the Supreme Court is Bala Mohammed of Bauchi whose election was earlier affirmed by a lower court but is being challenged by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Also, chieftains of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), APC and the New Nigeria People’s Party’s (NNPP) are part of the entourage at the apex court

The apex court is set to make pronouncements on the election of about 9 governors, including Alex Otti of Abia State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

The apex court decision will determine the respective governors’ fates.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang at Supreme Court Ahead of Governorship Election Judgement