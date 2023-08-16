Police Rescue Five Kidnap Victims In Enugu

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Five kidnap victims have been rescued in Enugu, police said on Wednesday.

THE WHISTLER gathered that they were rescued by a joint operation carried out by police operatives serving at 9th Mile Police Division of the command and troops of the Nigerian Army on 07/08/2023 at about 5pm.

They were rescued in a forest at Umulumgbe in Udi Local Government Area, according to a release by the state police Public Relations Officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe.

The rescued victims were kidnapped on their way back from a traditional marriage at Ukehe community in Igbo-Etiti LGA, Ndukwe said, adding that ‘an intense manhunt operation is ongoing to fish out the fleeing suspects’ that abducted them.

In another development, police operatives serving in Udenu Area Command of the state command, on 08/08/2023 at about 3.30pm, arrested one Chinemerem Ugwueze (male), aged 23, of Imilike-Enu in Udenu LGA, and recovered one locally made double-barreled pistol from him.

Ndukwe stated that the case was undergoing investigations at the Firearm Section of the State CID, Enugu.