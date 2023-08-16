Chelsea Beat Liverpool Again To Sign Romeo Lavia For £53m

As reported by THE WHISTLER, Chelsea have again beaten Liverpool to another deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

Lavia was a major transfer target for Liverpool with several fees from the club turned down by the Saints who expected a figure not less than £50m.

The valuation was too high for Liverpool who after several bids finally agreed but a late approach from Chelsea which topped the extra fee confirmed the deal.

Lavia, like former Brighton’s midfielder Caicedo, was reluctant to move to Merseyside.

This paper had also reported how Chelsea put in a late bid to snatch Caicedo, who Liverpool’s bid of £111m was accepted by Brighton but refused to seal the deal.

Instead, Chelsea upped the fee to £115m to confirm the signing.

The Lavia fee will rise to £58m.

The 19-year-old has one senior cap for Belgium.

The deal is subject to a medical which is believed not to be a problem.

The young protege made 34 appearances.

Southampton were relegated last season and are selling A-list players that command high fees as revenue is expected to dip for playing in the English second division.