Police To Grill, Prosecute Suspended Adamawa REC After Arrest

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday arrested the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari and is facing interrogation preparatory to possible prosecution.

Advertisement

Ari was arrested by the Police Election Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation Team in Abuja following an alleged impropriety in the course of supplementary gubernatorial polls in the State.

He had announced Aishatu Dahiru, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the gubernatorial elections despite an inconclusive collation process.

The suspended REC, the police said, “is currently in Police custody and is being grilled to ascertain the motives and motivations behind his alleged improper actions during the supplementary elections in Adamawa State.”

The police added that, “other officials and individuals culpable in the saga are being interrogated by the team”.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, assured Nigerians that all indicted in the matter will be apprehended and investigated in line with the provisions of the law for possible prosecution.

Advertisement

“The Inspector-General of Police has assured of the commitment of the Force to ensuring that justice is served in this case and that all guilty parties are brought to justice,” the police said in a statement.

Earlier, Ari told BBC Hausa on Tuesday that he had “no regrets whatsoever” announcing Binani as governor-elect stating that his actions were by the law.

He also noted his plans to honour the invitation of the Nigeria Police — The first statement he has made since his suspension as REC nearly three weeks ago.