Poor Govt Policies, Regulatory Gaps, Hindering Growth Of Livestock Value Chain-Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Muhammad Sabo Nanono has said that absence of enabling government, sub-optimal institutions and regulatory gaps are hindering the growth of livestock value chains.

The Minister who flagged off, the National Livestock Breed Improvement Programme on Monday, noted that the inadequate investments in the sector was largely due to under- funding from public and private sectors.

According to him, the programme would serve as one of the comprehensive and sustainable mechanism put in place by the ministry to address the development and transformation of the livestock value chain in the agricultural sector.

He said, “The programme will improve the genetic make-up of the indigenous breeds of animals, especially dairy cattle to achieve increased milk and meat yield of the nation’s national herd.

“It will also improve the livelihood of the pastoral communities and other livestock farmers and support the ministry in addressing the challenges in the livestock value chain particularly, the incessant Herder/ Crop Farmers conflict.”

The programme according to him is targeted at the evolution of hybrid filial generations of dairy cows and other livestock with improved productivity.

He explained that the programme will facilitate the Artificial insemination services through training and provision of essential tools and inputs to stakeholders.

“Despite the great potential in the livestock sector, we have not achieved much to ensure adequate supply of animal protein, means of livelihood and increased income.

“Some of the key challenges like low level of investment, poor animal health services, poor access to market, poor fodder supply and livestock Management practices have continued to prevent the sector from reaching its full potential,” he added.

According to him, the flag off exercise was coming on board at a better time due to threats posed on the nation’s security heightened by frequent conflicts, banditry and cattle rustling with resultant depletion of the national herd.

This, according to him, has created fear and loss of livelihood for Nigerians who depend on agriculture for their sustenance.