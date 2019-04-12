Advertisement

Pope Francis has shown a grand gesture of humility by kneeling down to kiss the feet of South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit and opposition leader Riek Machar.

The 82-year-old pope who left visitor stunned by the act, did so at the end of talks at the Vatican to secure peace between the two rivals in the war-ravaged country.

The Pope who suffers from chronic leg pain, was helped by aides as he knelt with difficulty to kiss the shoes of the leaders.

“I am asking you as a brother to stay in peace. I am asking you with my heart, let us go forward,” he said after he performed the rare gesture.

Recall that President Kiir and rival Machar, clashed in 2013 leading to a civil war that left 400,000 people dead. They, however, signed a peace agreement last year that brought the war to an end.

Pope Francis gets down on his knees to kiss the feet of Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of South Sudan, and other opposition leaders who have just completed a spiritual retreat at the Vatican looking for peace in the country pic.twitter.com/u9yWyeOqh4 — Catholic Sat (@CatholicSat) April 11, 2019