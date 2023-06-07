Pope Francis To Undergo Abdominal Surgery Wednesday

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Pope Francis on Tuesday visited the Gemelli Hospital in Rome to carry out a series of tests in preparation for abdominal surgery.

The 86-year-old Pope, according to his spokesperson, Matteo Bruni, is suffering from hernia which is “causing recurrent, painful and worsening ” symptoms.

The Pope who has been the leader of 1.3 billion Catholics for 10 years will undergo an operation for an abdominal hernia on Wednesday at the Gemelli hospital in Rome where he will stay for several days, the Vatican said.

Bruni said “in the early afternoon he will undergo a laparotomy and abdominal wall surgery… under general anesthesia. “

A Laparotomy is a surgical procedure that opens the abdominal cavity.

Pope Francis underwent a surgery in 2021 at Gemelli for a type of diverticulitis — an inflammation of pouches that occur in the lower part of the large intestine.

Also, at the end of March, the Pope suffered bronchitis and was hospitalized for three nights, where he underwent treatment with intravenous antibiotics and was discharged in April 1 this year.

The Pope had health issues as a young man where a part of one lung was removed. In addition, he suffered from sciatica (severe intermittent pain in the leg) of the nerve and has been on wheelchair and a walker for more than a year due to strained ligaments in his knee.

Francis continues with his busy schedule despite his health conditions and announced plans to visit Mongolia.