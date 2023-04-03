Portable Pleads Not Guilty To All Charges, Gets N300,000 Bail

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court sitting in Ifo, Ogun State.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER reported that the “Zazu Zeh” crooner was arrested on Friday, March 31 for allegedly assaulting officers of the police force

Subsequently, the Ogun State Police Command on Monday arraigned the singer before Ifo High Court on a six-count charge bothering on assault and other offences.

Portable pleaded not guilty to all charges against him when he appeared before the court on Monday morning.

He was subsequently granted N300,000 bail by the presiding Magistrate of the court with two sureties from his family.

Part of that charges read, “That you Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and others now at large on the 28″ day of March 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District, did wilfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose, which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

Advertisement

“That you Badmus Habeeb Okikiola, M. aka Portable, on the same date, time, and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20th day of January 2023 for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with a warrant of arrest on you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”