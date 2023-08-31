Poverty Alleviation: 15m Nigerians To Benefit From Conditional Cash Transfer, Says FG

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has announced that its updated Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiative will reach no fewer than 15 million Nigerian households.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (FMHAPA), Dr Betta Edu announced this on Thursday during a meeting with the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Shubham Chaudhuri at the bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

In a press release signed by the Deputy Director, of Information, (FMHAPA), Rhoda Ishaku, said the ministry is set to host the Humanitarian discussion and the creation of the Renewed Hope Humanitarian and Poverty Alleviation Trust Fund (HPATF).

According to the announcement, the Trust Fund would be funded by the Federal Government’s budgetary provision and allocation, development partners, the international community, taxes, and private sector contributions, among other sources.

Dr Betta Edu reminded the team of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that led to the refocusing of the Ministry on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

She appreciated the flexibility of the World Bank to accommodate the re-focused agenda of the Ministry to eliminate poverty.

She urged the global bank to extend its support in terms of verification and expansion of the National Social Register (NSR), in addition to offering “your technical support in order to work with the Ministry to achieve Mr President’s target.”

While speaking, Chaudhuri pledged to provide all the needed support for the new Minister to deliver on the new focus of the Ministry.

He stated “The proposed disbursement of $800M for the Social Safety Nets Project will commence soonest.

“We will support the verification and scaling up of the National Social Register, provide technical support in the preparation of the Ministry to attend UNGA, and give specialised backing for the establishment of the Trust Fund,” he said.