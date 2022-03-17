Protest As Policeman Shoots Corps Member In Ibadan



There was panic at the Orita Challenge area of Ibadan on Thursday following the alleged shooting of a corps member by a policeman.

The corps member whose identity could not be ascertained was said to be driving a white Toyota Camry when he was reportedly shot by the trigger-happy cop.

It was not clear what led to the shooting but some corps members said the corps member was going back home after attending the Community Development Service together with some of his colleagues when he was shot.

One of the corps members said a police patrol van was trailing the Toyota Camry but the occupants of the car were not aware of this.

The corps menber was said to have stopped when he got to Orita Challenge area and the policemen moved to arrest the occupants of the car.

While the cops were said to be walking to the corps member, one of the policemen reportedly opened fire and the bullet hit the corps member, who drove the car but others in the car were not hurt.

The policemen, on seeing this, were said to have fled the scene and abandoned their patrol car with OYSG inscription

The shooting was said to have led to a protest by some of the corps members at the area.

However, some traders said although the policeman shot at the vehicle being driven by the corps member, the bullet did not hit any of them.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adewale Osifeso, did not pick calls made by our correspondent.