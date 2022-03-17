ASUU Strike: University of Ibadan Orders Students To Vacate Hostels 

The management of the University of Ibadan on Thursday ordered students to vacate its halls of residence following the extension of the ongoing strike by members of the Academic Staff Union if Universities.

The Registrar of the UI, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, announced the order to vacate the hostels in a bulleting issued on Thursday.

The university however exempted post graduate students who have paid their fees and undergraduates students on industrial attachment and practical training from vacating the campus.

The registrar said, “Management, at its meeting on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022, deliberated on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which had now been extended by eight (8) weeks.

“As a result, academic activities in the University have become paralysed.

“Consequently, the vice-chancellor, on behalf of Senate has directed that the university be closed until further notice.

“Therefore, all students are hereby mandated to vacate the halls of residence with immediate effect.

“Postgraduate students who have paid their school fees and undergraduate students who are on industrial attachment or practical training are exempted from this vacation notice. Such students are to visit the Office of the Dean of Students for accommodation arrangement.

“A new date of resumption will be communicated in due course.”