Protest Erupts In Ekiti Poly As Students, Lecturers Decry Dilapidated Road To Campus

Ado-Ekiti, the capital of Ekiti State, witnessed heavy traffic congestion as staff and students of the Federal Polytechnic barricaded the road leading to their campus in protest against its deplorable condition.

The protesters, carrying placards and chanting anti-government slogans, lamented the deteriorating state of the road and called upon the government and relevant authorities to intervene and address their plight.

The placards read, “We deserve better treatment with our taxes,” “Save our souls Poly Road–Abuad,” “Federal Government Fix Ado Poly–Abuad Road Now,” and “Our road now a death trap, FG intervene,” among others.

Addressing the media, Mr. Sunday Akomolafe, the Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics, said the protest became necessary after the government turned a deaf ear to their pleas over the years regarding the road’s condition.

Mr. Adebayo Daramola, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), corroborated this, stating that the road has become a death trap for commuters.

Mr. Adebayo Abubakar, the Chairman of the Non-Academic Staff Union, urged the Federal Government and relevant authorities to come to their aid by reconstructing the road promptly.

He alleged that more than five people have died within 2024 as a result of accidents caused by the poor state of the road.

The union leaders noted that they have, on several occasions, contributed personal income to repair the road, but its condition was beyond patching and required total reconstruction.

They vowed to continue barricading the road unless the government took necessary action.

Some of the motorists and commuters stranded in the traffic commended the Polytechnic staff for the courage to call out the government.

The motorists affirmed that they spent all their earnings maintaining their vehicles as a result of the damages caused by the road.