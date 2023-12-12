Pupils Land In Hospital After Osun School Feeding Vendor Supplied Contaminated Food

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Anxiety gripped parents on Monday as 18 pupils of St James Primary School B in Owo-Ope, Osogbo, battled for their lives after allegedly consuming contaminated food from the state’s free school feeding programme, O’meal.

Eleven pupils were hospitalised while the rest received treatment at home, a source in the school who requested anonymity told THE WHISTLER.

Shortly after the pupils ate rice and eggs supplied by O’meal on Monday, teachers noticed many of them growing weak and tired in their classrooms, prompting the school to shut down.

Video obtained by our reporters showed two affected students receiving emergency treatment at home.

One pupil said: “I felt weak after finishing the food. I am not feeling well. They gave us the food in school and we ate it.”

A worried parent, identified as Iya Wasiu, said: “May God save my children! My three children came home weak and vomiting. They said they started feeling unwell after eating the government’s rice and egg.

“They were gasping for breath when we called a doctor, who immediately attended to them. He put them on drips. I fear for their health.”

Another source in the school confirmed to our correspondent that “over 16 pupils were hospitalized after eating the rice. We are afraid we might lose some of them.”

As a result, Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered a full investigation into the reported food poisoning cases.

Adeleke, through the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed receiving a report about the incident from his Special Adviser on O-Meal Programme, Mrs. Grace Oluwaseyi Ayodele.

Adeleke directed the immediate suspension of food preparation at the affected school until the investigation is concluded.

He also summoned the cooks and the programme’s planning officer for a meeting on Tuesday with officials.

“The Governor has directed the enforcement of food safety and control standards,” Alimi stated, “along with an audit of the O-Meal structure to prevent future occurrences.”

He further revealed, “The government is settling the medical bills of the affected students, as confirmed by the Chairman of the Local Government Education Authority, Mr. Nathaniel Ojetola. The LGEA Chairman, who led the intervention efforts, disclosed that a total of 18 students were treated and discharged. A government delegation is also visiting the families of the affected students.”