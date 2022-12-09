Put Tinubu On Watch List For Power Snatching Comments, Atiku Campaign Tells Security Agencies

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has called on the security agencies to immediately put the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, on the watch list for what the campaign said was due to his alleged call for violence and plan to disrupt the 2023 Presidential election.

This call was made on Friday in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the campaign.

Recall a viral video showed the APC presidential candidate speaking in London after he spoke at the Chatham House on his policy thrust saying, “Political power is not going to be served in a restaurant, it is not served a la carte.

“It is what we are doing; it is being determined; you do it at all costs; fight for it, grab it, snatch it and run (away) with it”

The video which has received a lot of condemnation on social media has been trending for two days running.

The PDP described the video as “horror” saying it is shocking to “watch the deflated and demystified APC Presidential Candidate inciting his supporters by stating that “

The PDP campaign said Tinubu’s directive that his supporters should “fight for”, “grab” and “snatch” political power with a confession that “it is what we are doing” validates apprehensions by Nigerians that the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign is behind the attacks on the campaign rallies of the PDP as well as the series of arsons on the facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It further noted that it is clear that the Tinubu/Shettima’s Campaign is in bitter condemnation of INEC’s decision to deploy the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Results Viewing Portal as a ploy to incite their thugs against INEC, having realized that the direct transmission of election results will scuttle APC’s rigging plans.

According to the PDP campaign, the inciting comment by Tinubu “substantiates the suspicion by Nigerians that the alarm raised by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Major General Lucky Irabor, concerning pressures on the military to compromise the electoral process is pointing towards the direction of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign.

“Nigerians can now understand why the APC Presidential Candidate avoided the signing of the Peace Accord; why he has not condemned or issued any caution against acts of violence linked to members of his party and why his body language and comments have demonstrably been in promotion of violence.

*After a thorough review of the inciting video in circulation, other inflammatory comments and apparent tacit support for violence, it appears that the ‘The Emilokan of Bourdillon’ (it is my turn) has gone into a wave of “if I can’t have it then we destroy it” mode ahead of the elections.

*Our Campaign charges the security agencies to closely monitor the activities of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign given its proclivity to violence and apparent plot to derail the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections,” the opposition party said.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign commends Nigerians for being resolute in their determination to vote in the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to commence the onerous task of ‘change the change’, *rescue our nation and rebuild her prosperity from the misrule of the APC.”