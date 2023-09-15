‘Quite Vexatious’ – Enugu Gov Mbah Slams APC’s Nnaji For Challenging His Election Up To Supreme Court

The Governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has criticised Uche Nnaji of the All Progressive Congress for going all the way to the Supreme Court to seekthe nullification of his election, describing him as a vexatious litigant.

Mbah’s reaction followed the unanimous judgment of the apex court on Friday which dismissed Uche Nnaji’s appeal for being incompetent.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Mbah as the winner of the governorship poll with 160,895 votes while Nnaji scored 14,575 votes, trailing other contenders in the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Labour Party and PDP’s Mbah.

But Nnaji filed a petition at the Enugu State Governorship Tribunal, alleging the incumbent tendered a forged certificate and failed to score a majority of lawful votes cast.

In its verdict, the tribunal dismissed his petition for contravening several provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

Nnaji approached the Appeal Court in Enugu for redress but his appeal was rejected.

At the Supreme Court on Friday, he was told by a five-man panel led by Justice Tijani Abubakar that his arguments are fundamentally defective.

The apex justices eventually dismissed his appeal.

Reacting to the verdict, the Head of Peter Mbah Media Office, Dan Nwomeh tweeted that Nnaji was just vexatious and nothing more.

“The Nigerian Supreme Court today threw out the appeal filed by the APC, and its guber candidate, Uche Nnaji, challenging the victory of Governor Peter Mbah of PDP in the March 18 governorship election in Enugu State.

“Nnaji’s petition was quite vexatious, having polled 14,575 votes against Mbah’s 160,895 votes to come a distant 4th in the election.

But Nnaji wanted the court to disqualify Mbah and the other candidates that came 2nd and 3rd, insisting he was the only one qualified to run for the election and should therefore be declared winner.

Both the tribunal and Court of Appeal dismissed the case, but he proceeded to the apex court, which today upheld the decisions of the 2 courts,” Nwomeh tweeted.