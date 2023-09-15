‘I Didn’t Want Mohbad Dead’ — Samlarry Speaks From Hiding

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian socialite, Samlarry, has denied having a hand in the demise of late musician, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad.

Samlarry, whose real name is Samson Balogun, broke his silence on Friday from hiding.

This comes after a video depicting Sam Larry leading a group of boys in confronting Mohbad while he was in a music video shoot with singer Zlatan Ibile sparked outrage

The embattled music promoter claimed that he never wished Mohbad dead, adding that he loved him.

“Mohbad is my brother, I like him. When he was signed to Marlian Records, he knew I loved him so much. Even his wife knows everyone knows I love Mohbad

“Everywhere I go, whether it is Kenya or Dubai, I will call him so that we can go together, I will pay Marlian Records for a show and we will go together.

“So, if we are at loggerheads, it does not mean I want him dead. I cannot kill Mohbad, I love him so much.

“God sees my heart, I love him, I cannot kill him, I do not know anything about the cause of his death.

“In the video that showed him and Zlatan sitting in a wheelchair, Zlatan is my witness, you can call Zlatan to ask him if I laid my hands on Mohbad.

“In the video of him in a club, it was his friend I was having a conversation with. If you watch the video, you will see a few bouncers begging Mohbad to stop the argument because Sam Larry had started settling the crisis. They asked him to desist from it because it was not his concern,” he said in Yoruba language in a video message in circulation on the Internet.

Mohbad, 27, died on Tuesday after he reportedly visited the hospital to seek medical help for an undisclosed ailment.

The late singer had in a petition filed on June 27, 2023, against Sam Larry and Oba Elegushi of Eti-Osa Lagos, called on the Nigerian Police to act on alleged threats to his life.