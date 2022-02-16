Reactions As Nigeria’s Atlanta ‘96 Olympic Gold Medalist Turns Commercial Driver

Some passengers plying between Awka and Enugu, Wednesday, reacted to the turnaround of Kingsley Obiekwu, a member of the Nigeria’s Atlanta ’96 Dream Team that won the gold medal in football. Obiekwu is currently a full-blooded commercial driver.

Those that spoke with THE WHISTLER said they could not believe he is the same rock-defender that played alongside the likes of Kanu Nwankwo, Celestine Babayaro and Uche Okechukwu.

Matthew John said, “He seems very humble, but not to be a peasant commercial driver. He should have established cordial relationship with his colleagues in the national team who can always come to his rescue.”

Mary Makata, said, “I was not born then, but it is unbelievable that a former national team player could go such low. I checked his profile in the Google, and it is very rich.

“He should contact Kanu or Okocha to come to his aid. They can establish him as a robust transport operator. He should stop loading passengers like any other person here.”

Dr Obinna Nwoke, an economist, advised sportsmen and women to take a course in financial management. In his words, “I advise our sportsmen and women to be financial literate or engage financial managers. It is unthinkable that some of them would earn funds in hard currencies and later become moribund.”

Obiekwu had earlier told newsmen that Senator Ifeanyi Uba, owner of FC Ifeanyi Uba, contributed to his economic woes.

According to him, “I am a commercial transporter. There is nothing to hide about it. Man has to do what is legal to pay his family bills.

“I have coached Rangers International FC, Ifeanyi Ubah FC, Delta Force FC, Asaba; Giant Brila and also Union Sportif, Krake, Republic of Benin. All of them owe me.

“I am disappointed with the setup in Nigeria. How can employers owe you and nobody is doing anything about it? Even my home state, Delta, has refused to pay me. If I can get the cumulative of what they owe me, I won’t be in this mess.”

Obiekwu regretted that most of the promises made to the Atlanta ’96 Dream Team for winning the Olympic football gold had not been redeemed. He mentioned Delta and Niger states among those that failed to redeem their pledges to the team.

Obiekwu, born on 12 November 1974, played for Udorji United, Go-Ahead Eagles, Al-Ahli, Enugu Rangers, Al-Masry, among others. He also coached USS Krake and Ingas FC.