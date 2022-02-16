Ondo Govt Boosts Security With Vehicles From CIG Motors

The Ondo State government on Wednesday consolidated its security apparatus with fresh acquisition of Pickups, DFM buses and Light trucks, from CIG Motors Nigeria, distributors of GAC Motor in the country.

The deal marked a new milestone for CIG Motors Nigeria as they set sail for a new course with collaboration with the Ondo state government.

The state took delivery of the vehicles at an official handover ceremony held at the State government house.

Speaking at the event, the representative of Chief Diana Chen Chairman of CIG Motors, who is the GM Commercial & Group Head Communications Mr Jibril Arogundade said, “The importance of today’s mission being the handover of these security pickups is one that is highly regarded in our company’s vision, to become the Automobile company of choice for organizations and individuals who are interested in dealing with authenticity.

“As part of our drive to deliver in all capacity, we will be setting up an after-sales service center In Ondo state.

“CIG Motors is truly invested in the future of mobility and innovation that aids development in Nigeria, and we have continued to strengthen these values through strategic partnerships and collaborations such as this one, while delivering excellent value which is our primary goal.

“We are grateful to the Ondo state Government for their trust in our brand, for our product and our capacity to deliver.”

Also Speaking at the ceremony, the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu urged CIG Motors to set up an after sales workshop in Ondo state, as the government is posed to purchase more vehicles.

As a mark of encouragement, the Governor proposed to provide land for the after-sales workshop.

The Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, commended the Governor for the initiative to empower the 18 local governments in Ondo state with these state-of-the-art fleet of pickups for security operations in the state.