Defence Minister Conducts Spot Assessment Of Troops In Borno

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar has conducted a spot assessment of the troops of Joint Task Force (JTF) North East Operation HADIN KAI in Borno State.

Abubakar in his visit to Borno had earlier visited the Governor of the State, Babagana Zulum where he expressed appreciation on behalf of the Federal Government for continuous support to the Nigerian Military in the fight against insurgency.

The Defence Minister while addressing the troops at the 212 Battalion parade ground in Maimalari Military Cantonment Maiduguri said his visit was also aimed at conducting an assessment of the challenges they are confronted with.

He assured the troops of the president’s commitment towards providing lasting solutions to their challenges and ensuring that the welfare of troops is of topmost priority.

A statement by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday noted that the Defence minister was briefed on the operational activities and security situation in the North East theatre.

The Theatre Commander Major General Gold Chibuisi briefed the minister on the milestone attained in the restoration of peace in Borno and the contiguous states.

On the Defence minister’s entourage were the Honourable minister of State for Defence, Dr Bello Matawalle, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Abubakar and the Chief of Defence Intelligence Major General Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Also present during the visit were Principal Staff Officers from Defence and Services Headquarters, General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Component Commanders, Heads of Security Agencies and Paramilitary Organisations, amongst others.

Despite the operation of the Nigerian Army in the region, terrorist activities are purportedly thriving following the activities of extremist groups in constant war for dominance in the region.

In recent times, emerging reports have shown how rival terrorist groups engage in fatal wars leading to the deaths of foot soldiers and in other cases, civilians in communities loyal to a terrorist group.

Also, there have been reports of communities paying taxes to terrorists in some states in the region to prevent any form of attacks on their communities.

Failure to pay often led to an incursion of the community by the terrorists. In such cases, fatalities or abductions are inevitable.

In October alone, the number of fatalities across the country increased by 93.97 per cent with no fewer than 1,127 killed as compared to the fatalities in September where at least 581 were reportedly killed.

According to Beacon Consulting, a security and risk assessment organisation, the North East recorded 38.5 per cent of fatalities in October.

Borno State topped the list with 326 cases and Yobe State came third after Zamfara, with 60 cases of death.

The North East also ranked high in the abduction cases that occurred in October across the country.

At least 518 people were reportedly abducted in the country, and 48.8 per cent of these cases were recorded from the North East.

Two states in the region made the top five including Borno with 196 cases of abduction at the top of the list, and Taraba as the fifth on the list with 26 cases of abduction.