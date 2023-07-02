Rema Changed My Life Forever, American Artist Selena Gomez Says

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

American singer Selena Gomez has revealed how Nigerian musician, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema changed her life ‘forever’

Gomez made this known on Sunday in an Instagram post where she expressed gratitude to Rema for allowing her be part of the ‘Calm Down’ remix.

She wrote, “This man has changed my life forever, thank you for choosing me to be part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever. @heisrema.”

‘Calm Down’ made its way to Billboard’s Hot 100 list immediately it was released in 2022. The song which was released through Rema’s album, Rave & Roses.

became his first-ever entry on the chart.

The song turned out to be a huge hit, not only among fans but also among critics.

Also, it turned out to be the second-highest peak hit of Selena Gomez’s career, according to Billboard.