In Bonn Germany, Nigerian Afrobeat Artists Are Among Popular Musicians

Ludwig van Beethoven was a composer and pianist and was one of the most admired composers in the history of Western music.

But a few meters walk from the famous Beethoven House, a fashion store owner, Nalmen, finds Nigerian beats therapeutic and soulful.

She runs Joli Young Fashion, a female clothing store in Bonn, Cologne Lowland located on Wenzelgasse. Nalmen lit her store for more than 2 hours with Nigerian Afrobeat songs of Rema, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Arya Starr, Phyno and other notable singers.

She is one of the many Westerners who have been initiated into the cult of the Nigerian Afrobeats which has made global success.

Nalmen Streaming Nigerian Afrobeat Music On YouTube

“I got onto YouTube and searched for this song because I enjoy Nigerian music a lot,” an excited Nalmen told THE WHISTLER in Bonn during a visit to her store.

She was glued to a YouTube mix on her desktop named 2hrs Naija Mix, compiled by DJ Hol Up.

The mix which comprises over 15 songs was uploaded around late April 2023 and has been viewed more than 283,000 times.

From Ruga’s ‘Girlfriend’ to Burna Boy’s ‘Different Size’ feat Victony; Bayanni’s ‘Ta Ta Ta’; Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky’s ‘Party No Dey Stop’; Tiwa Savage and Asake’s ‘Loaded’; Spyro/Tiwa Savage’s ‘Who is your Guy?’ and Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’, Nalmen’s fashion store was drenched in the aura of Nigerian Afro beat beats.

Nalmen said, “What I like about Nigerian music is that it makes me happy and relaxed. I have not been to Nigeria and I don’t have Nigerian friends. We don’t have business links with Nigerian but we play Nigerian music just for fun.

Joli Fashion, Bonn

“Being happy adds to my life span and the sound of the music inspires me during my work.”

The global popularity of Nigerian Afrobeat is marked by the Grammy awards given to Wizkid, Burna Boy and Tems, just as viral dance videos and sold-out arena tours are evidence of its penetration.

Streaming platforms have also made it far easier for Nigerian singers to be discovered across the globe.

Checks by THE WHISTLER reveals that in Cologne and Bonn Rema’s song ‘Calm Down’ is the 17th most streamed song on Shazam, a streaming application that can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played.

In Berlin and Munich, it is the 7th and 15th most streamed song on the platform.

In the city of Bonn where most residents speak Bonsch, a native German dialect, Nigerian music is gaining traction.

Bonn is an ancient city on the banks of the Rhine located in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Ludwig van Beethoven Monument, Munsterplatz Bonn

Traditionally, Bonn enjoys a reputation as a city of arts and culture. Asides from being addressed as a former German capital; the city spreads the joy of classical music.

As a city that plays host to international events, Bonn excites its thousands of visitors with its series of concerts held every September and October in remembrance of its famous son, Beethoven during the Beethoven Festival.

Ludwig van Beethoven Monument, Munsterplatz Bonn

A new generation of Nigerian singers have popularised the Afrobeat music genre founded in the 1960s by Fela Anikulapo Kuti. And whenever the world converges again for the Beethoven Festival in Bonn, Nigeria’s Afrobeat artists would certainly gain more fans.