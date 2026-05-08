Kaduna Awards N50bn Flood, Erosion Control Contracts

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The Kaduna State Government has signed contracts worth over N50bn for major flood and gully erosion control projects under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes Project initiative.

The projects, which will be carried out in Rigasa/Tudun Wada, Kawo, and Zaria township, are aimed at addressing flooding, gully erosion and land degradation affecting several communities across the state.

According to a statement issued by the government on Friday, the contracts were awarded after what it described as a transparent and rigorous procurement process.

Three firms — Mothercat Nigeria Limited, CGC Nigeria Limited and Spectrum Engineering Limited — emerged as successful contractors for the projects.

The Rigasa/Tudun Wada corridor project was awarded to Mothercat Nigeria Limited. Spanning more than 17 kilometres, the project will involve structural engineering and bio-remediation works aimed at stabilising soil and controlling water flow through reinforced concrete drainage channels and transition sections.

Spectrum Engineering Limited secured the Kawo corridor project, which covers more than three kilometres. The project is expected to include the expansion of water channels, stone pitching and bio-remediation measures to prevent erosion and protect vulnerable communities from flooding.

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Similarly, the Zaria corridor project, awarded to CGC Nigeria Limited, will cover over 11 kilometres and feature engineering structures designed to improve water flow and protect nearby homes and public infrastructure from flood damage.

The Kaduna State Government said the interventions were intended to tackle increasing environmental challenges caused by flooding and land degradation in different parts of the state.

According to the government, the projects will also help safeguard lives, livelihoods and critical infrastructure while promoting climate resilience and sustainable land management.

The statement noted that the projects reflect the joint commitment of the Kaduna State Government and the ACReSAL Project to environmental restoration and ecological sustainability.

The government further reaffirmed its commitment to implementing projects that support community resilience, environmental protection and sustainable development across Kaduna State.