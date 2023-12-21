Reps Committee Orders JAMB To Present List Of Tertiary Institutions Offering Illegal Admissions

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education has ordered the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to present before it the list of tertiary education institutions that have conducted irregular/illegal admissions across the country.

The committee gave the order in Abuja at an interactive session with the management of JAMB and representative of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

It also demanded the institutions’ past recruitment list.

The committee, chaired by Hon. Oforji Oboku, however, commended JAMB for ensuring transparency in all its financial transactions and other activities.

The lawmakers, who were presented a 392-page document by JAMB, that contains audited accounts from 2019 to 2022, procurements details, budget performance, evidence of remittances, among others, expressed delight at the level of transparency exhibited by the exam body.

The committee, which also received presentation of the Board’s financial records from the AGF’s representative, Anum Lucy, however, set up a “unit committee” to find out reasons for the little discrepancies observed in the financial records presented by JAMB and that of the Accountant General Office.

Responding to some of the issues raised, JAMB Registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, likened some of the discrepancies to payments’ charges that were not recorded by the Accountant General Office.

“For example, when we pay N10, we report N10 but the portal through which the payment was made will deduct charges and record the net.

“While we record the gross, they are recording the net, and this accounts for those discrepancies. That is why reconciliation is necessary,” he said.

Oloyede, who said JAMB has been making remittances to the Federal Government’s coffers since 2017, revealed that the exam body does not receive allocations for capital projects and overhead from the national budget.

” We don’t collect capital, we don’t collect overhead, if you look at the budgets of other agencies in our category, you will see they collect capital and overhead, but neither of these do we collect, despite that, we make returns from what we collected. Our own IGR is what we spend on capital projects,” he said.

Earlier, in her presentation, the representative of the Accountant General of the Federation, Anum Lucy, said JAMB started its yearly remittances to the Federal Government’s account with N7.8 billion in 2017.

“JAMB as an organisation started remitting revenue to the coffers of the Government in 2017, and in that year, they remitted N7.8 billion to the coffers of government.

“In 2018, it was N5.2 billion. In 2019, it was N3.6 billion. In the year 2020 – N3.8 billion. In 2021 – N3.5 billion and N3.1 billion in 2022,” she said.