Tinubu Arrives In Lagos For Christmas

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday evening, arrived in Lagos from Abuja ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

Tinubu, who flew in Nigeria’s NAF 011 presidential jet, arrived at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, at 04:55 p.m local time.

Advertisement

He was received at the airport by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Barr. Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Mr. Olabode Agoro, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, among others.

Also at the airport to receive the president were the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains led by its Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), State Executive Council, and top government functionaries.

Tinubu was accompanied by his Principal Private Secretary, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, and other close aides.

The president came into the waiting hands of the Lagos State Cultural Troupe, moved around the airport and waved at the crowd who came out to welcome him.

Advertisement

He later boarded a helicopter from the airport to Dodan Barracks in Ikoyi from where he will move to his private residence in Lagos.