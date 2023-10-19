BREAKING: Supreme Court Announces Date To Hear Atiku’s Appeal Against Tinubu’s Election

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has fixed October 23 as the hearing date for the application filed by the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, against the election of President Bola Tinubu.

This was disclosed in a hearing notice dated October 19 and signed by Zainab M. Garba, a Supreme Court registrar.

Atiku is challenging the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja which had dismissed his petition and affirmed Tinubu president.

Atiku had alleged non-compliance with the Electoral Act and corrupt practices as part of the reasons Tinubu’s election victory should be nullified.

Among his grounds of argument are Tinubu’s alleged forged certificate from the United States Chicago State University.

Tinubu’s legal team had also urged the Supreme Court to uphold the judgment of the lower court.