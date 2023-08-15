Reps Will Ensure Nigerian Workers Get ‘Survival Wage’ – Speaker Abbas

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has said the lower house will ensure Nigerian Workers get survival wage at the ongoing income review in the country.

Advertisement

The speaker stated this on Tuesday in his remarks at the ongoing Policy Dialogue on Corruption, social norms and behavioural change in Nigeria, organised by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences.

He said poverty, attitude and social norms are part of the factors fueling corruption in the country.

He however noted that prevention of corruption is better than cure.

According to the speaker, behavioural and social norms approach in tackling corruption is akin to cutting off the root of an evil tree rather than trimming its branches.

While acknowledging that there are other factors that influence the attitude or action of citizens to indulge in corruption, the speaker said this is why the Green Chamber is bent on ensuring that minimum wage is increased in Nigeria.

Advertisement

“For instance, the question around a survival wage system is a big factor. A situation where the take home pay of a large segment of the population is unable to take them home is a recipe for all manner of corruption.

“This is why the House of Representatives is particularly interested in the ongoing review of minimum wage in the country.

“The House this time around will ensure that Nigerians get a survival wage that could take them home.”

According to the speaker, in many societies where corruption is on a low scale, there are social safety nets that guarantee protection for the people and Nigeria has the capacity to do the same.

The Speaker also lamented the pressure mounted on lawmakers owing to the position they occupy.

Advertisement

“As lawmakers, there is often a significant societal pressure and expectation placed upon us to provide various services, assistance, and functions that may fall outside the scope of legislative responsibilities.

“I am sure we are familiar with the level of pressure Legislators undergo owing to a deluge of requests for financial and corollary assistance from our Constituents,” he complained.

The speaker also touched on other aspects of corruption and why they exist.

He said: “Corruption in Nigeria has been fuelled by various factors, including weak governance structures, lack of transparency and accountability, poverty, and cultural acceptance of corrupt practices.”

Tajudeen also noted that while Nigeria laws, policies and institutions tackle corruption, corruption continues to fester owing to prevailing societal attitudes towards wealth, fame, power and success regardless of how they are obtained.

According to him, another social norm that perpetuates corruption is the belief that individuals should use their positions of power for personal gain.

Advertisement

“This norm is often reinforced by a lack of accountability mechanisms and weak enforcement of anti-corruption laws,” he said.