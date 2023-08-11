‘Return Home…I’m Not Around’ — Davido Tells Fan Cycling From Benue To Lagos To Meet Him

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reacted to an attempt by one of his fans to cycle from Benue to Lagos State to meet with him.

The fan, identified as Emmiwuks on X (Formerly Twitter), began the journey of Friday and has reach Benin City in Edo State.

Reacting, Davido urged the fan to go back home as he was not in the country at the moment.

“Turn around I’m not home,” Davido tweeted.

The fan, however, continued his journey, noting that he was heading to Ogun State before arriving at Lagos.

“I’m not going back. Boss I most present my gift 🎁🎁 to you @davido Benin state heading to Ogun any moment from now…” he responded.