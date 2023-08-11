BBNaija: Ilebaye, Kiddwaya, 3 Others Emerge Most Talked-About Housemates

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the current season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show enters its third week, certain housemates have dominated social media discussions among fans of the show.

While some housemates are trending due to the size of their fanbase, controversies generated by some of the housemates has constantly pushed them up in the Twitter trends table.

This year’s BBNaija show is tagged ‘All Stars Season’ as all the housemates were drawn from previous editions and are already famous with their established fan bases.

Using OSINT tools, Crowdtangle and Trendinalia, THE WHISTLER analyzed mentions received the housemates on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

However, due to recent API changes on Twitter, primary trends data could not be scrapped from the platform.

In descending order, here is a list of the 5 most talked-about housemates based on the findings.

Kiddwaya

Terseer Kiddwaya is the son of Terry Waya, a flamboyant billionaire, renowned for his opulent lifestyle.

He first appeared in the ‘Lockdown’ edition of the show in 2020.

He recently sparked outrage after asserting that no female housemate in the house possesses the qualities of a “wife material”.

Since the start of the current BBNaija Season, Kiddwaya has generated 1,714,516 impressions on Facebook and 417,591 impressions on Instagram making him the fifth most discussed housemate on social media.

Whitemoney

Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, was the winner of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season of the show in 2021.

Recently, his Instagram account was compromised by a hacker, but he has since recovered it.

Since the start of the current BBNaija Season, Whitemoney has generated 2,313,008 impressions on Facebook and 381,648 impressions on Instagram making him the fourth most talked about housemate on social media.

Mercy Eke

Mercy Eke, also known as Lambo, was the winner of the BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season in 2019.

She was romantically linked with fellow housemate, Ike Onyema, during her first appearance in the show. The relationship has since gone sour.

Incidentally, the duo returned for the current All-Stars season.

So far, Mercy has generated 2,234,804 impressions on Facebook and 688,696 impressions on Instagram since the show started making her the third most talked about housemate on social media.

CeeC

Cynthia Nwadiora, simply known as CeeC, was the runner-up during her first appearance in the ‘Double Wahala’ season in 2018.

She is one of the most controversial housemates in the ongoing season.

She was recently punished by Biggie over a fight with Ilebaye who got physical with her after their usual Saturday party.

CeeC has also had clashes with fellow housemates, including Alex and Angel.

Since the start of the current All-Stars season, CeeC has generated 2,035,838 impressions on Facebook and 1,099,265 impressions on Instagram, making her the 2nd most discussed housemate on social media.

Ilebaye

Ilebaye Odiniya is the most controversial housemate in the All-Star Edition of BBNaija.

The 22-year-old first appeared in the ‘Level Up’ season of the show in 2022.

In the ongoing season, Ilebaye has fought with virtually all the female housemates.

After last Saturday’s party, she physically assaulted CeeC, fuelling speculations that she might be disqualified.

However, Biggie only issued her a double strike while chastising CeeC for provoking her.

For her endless fight and controversies, she has generated 2,963,503 impressions on Facebook and 1,117,281 impressions on Instagram making her the most talked housemate on social media.