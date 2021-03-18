REVEALED: Young Ladies In Kano Trafficked To Middle East – Canadian Ambassador

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Canadian government has called on relevant authorities in Nigeria to do something to stop the trafficking of young ladies and men from Kano State to faraway countries of the Middle East and Gulf states.

Canada’s Ambassador/High Commissioner in Nigeria, Nicolas Simard, who paid a working visit to Kano tweeted on Thursday that he heard from residents who complained that they were being trafficked out of the country.

Gulf countries are Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which are also part of the Middle East countries.

On the part of the Canadian government, he said it would partner with the Nigeria Immigration Service and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to see that such menace was discontinued.

“I heard terrible stories in #Kano from young Nigerian women and men subjected to #HumanTrafficking in Gulf States and the Middle East. #Canada works closely with the @nigimmigration, @naptipnigeria and international partners to fight trafficking in persons and illegal migration,” he tweeted.

On its part, NAPTIP appreciated Simard for stopping by at its zonal office in the state.