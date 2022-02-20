Rivers: More Intrigues In APC As Magnus Abe Group Dissociates Itself From Plan To Destroy Party

A former Attorney-General of Rivers State, Worgu Boms, has said claims that he and some members of the Magnus Abe faction of the All Progressive Congress in Rivers State attended a meeting on how to destroy the party was concocted.

Some party members in the state had accused the Magnus Abe group of working against the interest of the party in the state.

Tonte Amachree and Kelvin Obulo in a statement on Friday claimed that the group loyal to Abe who is a former senator and chieftain of the party, is working with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to “pull down” the party in the state.

The men, who claimed to be former loyalists of Abe, said the plan was to ensure that the APC is excluded from the ballot in the 2023 elections.

The group had said in a statement on Friday,

“We are members of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State. We have been loyal and active members of the Magnus Abe group.

“Last week Thursday, We were called by Bethel Oko-Jaja and Ben Horsefall who are known leaders of the Magnus Abe group in Opobo/Nkoro and Asari-Toru Local Government Areas respectively, to a meeting where we would sign an affidavit to join in the suit against the APC in Rivers State and its former Caretaker Chairman, Isaac Ogbobula.

“The meeting was held at the house of Worgu Boms, a former Attorney General of Rivers State under the administration of former Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

“The meeting had elite members of the Magnus Abe group like Golden Ben-Chioma and Worgu Boms in attendance.”

But Worgu, in a statement on Sunday, said he never met with any of the people and that no meeting took place in his house.

”I never met with Desmond Akawor in my house or anywhere else for any political purposes or any purposes whatsoever. Needless to say, (it’s) a concoction.

”All the other names of persons alleged to have met with me, for the purpose of cajoling them to sign an affidavit, are names of persons I do not know and have never met.”