PTDF Screens 243 South-South PhD Applicants In Rivers

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The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has begun the screening of 243 PhD applicants from Nigeria’s South-South region in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, under its 2026/2027 Overseas Scholarship Scheme, in a move aimed at strengthening local capacity and curbing capital flight in the oil and gas sector.

The exercise, taking place at the PTDF Centre for Skills Development and Training, forms part of a nationwide selection process designed to identify qualified candidates for advanced studies in key areas of the petroleum industry.

Speaking during the screening, PTDF’s Deputy Manager, Internal Audit, Mr. Daddy Ogiri Obonin, said the initiative underscores the Fund’s commitment to developing the technical manpower required to drive Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

Obonin revealed that the scholarship programme has undergone strategic restructuring to discourage capital flight, with the introduction of a “split-site” model that allows beneficiaries to undertake a significant portion of their studies within Nigeria.

According to him, the new approach reduces the volume of funds spent abroad on tuition and living expenses, while also addressing the long-standing challenge of scholars remaining overseas after completing their programmes.

“I wish you have visited our centre in Kaduna. You will see that Kaduna Centre is a world-class institution that we have built. We have made it in such a way that it is better than what you have overseas,” he said.

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He added, “As of today, the management of PTDF are drastically pursuing capital flight reduction. That is why we have come up with the programme of the split site.

Before now, we had more participants applying for fully-funded UK PhD programmes, but we discovered that many beneficiaries preferred to remain abroad after completion.”

Obonin noted that the revised structure has led to a reduction in applications for fully overseas programmes, as the Fund intensifies efforts to retain both investment and expertise within the country.

“With this programme, the knowledge gained will be retained in-country, and we are going to see more Nigerians participate actively in the oil and gas sector,” he said.

He further disclosed that candidates are being evaluated across a wide range of disciplines including engineering, geosciences, management, and other related fields.

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He emphasized that all applications are processed online and that the selection process remains transparent, merit-based, and strictly adheres to the Federal Character principle to ensure equitable representation across states.

Also speaking, one of the panelists, Dr. Hafisat Lawal, commended the high quality of research proposals presented by the applicants, noting that candidates from diverse professional backgrounds demonstrated strong relevance to the oil and gas industry.

“These candidates are crafting PhD topics that are highly relevant to the industry. Some are lawyers, health workers or educators, yet they demonstrate clear connections to oil and gas challenges,” she said.

Dr. Lawal expressed confidence that the eventual beneficiaries of the scholarship scheme would make meaningful contributions toward addressing critical challenges in the sector.

One of the applicants, Alete Godwin, a chemical engineer researching the extraction of oil ethanol from solid waste, described the screening process as thorough and commendable.

He praised the professionalism of the panelists and expressed optimism about his chances of being shortlisted.

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The PTDF Overseas Scholarship Scheme remains one of Nigeria’s flagship human capital development initiatives in the oil and gas sector, aimed at bridging skill gaps, promoting research, and enhancing indigenous participation in the industry.