Rivers Police Command Arrests 4 Officers For Allegedly Extorting N204k From Student

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested and detained four of its officers attached to the Puff Adder Tactical Unit.

The officers were alleged to have extorted the sum of two hundred and four thousand Naira(N204,000) from one Kinsley Dike, a two hundred level student of Ignatius Ajuru University and his colleague.

Their arrest followed an order by the Commissioner of Police, CP Friday Eboka, shortly after members of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign led the student to lodge a formal compliant on the matter.

A lawyer with the Rights group, Charles Obiorah Edward, who spoke on the incident commended CP Eboka for his intervention.

Edward further urged the Police to ensure thorough investigation into the matter, adding that the officers should be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to other police officers.

The victim, Dike, in an interview with journalists narrated that he was on his way home last Friday at about 10pm in a Bolt ride when the policemen stopped him and brought him down from the vehicle.

According to him, after a search was conducted on him and nothing was found, the officers still took him to their station in Aluu.

He disclosed that when they got to the station, the police officers ordered him to remove the code on his phone and went through the phone and found nothing.

Dike revealed that the police officers subsequently detained him in the cell and brought him out next day, Saturday March 5.

The victim said he was ordered by the police officers to wrte an incriminating statement that he is an internet fraudster.

He said he had to comply out of fear for his life.

The officers also gave him an account number into which he was made to transfer N204,000 before he was released on Saturday.

The accused officers are being detained at State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt while the money allegedly extorted from the students has been recovered.