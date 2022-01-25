Rivers Students Accuse Wike’s Aide Of Creating Division In Union For His Guber Ambition

The National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS) has accused the special adviser to the Rivers State governor on Special Projects, Alabo Dax George-Kelly, of creating factions within the students’ union so as to get support for his ambition to run for the governorship of the state in 2023.

The students’ body said the purported caretaker committee for the association inaugurated in the office of George-Kelly were handpicked by him to serve his political ambition, and do not represent the union.

In a statement signed by its national president, Levi Zachariah George, vice president, Elvis Osima Pretoru Gogo and the national secretary, Chinondu Wokocha, the union alleged that the governor’s aide simply gathered some aspirants in his office and did a kangaroo inauguration in contravention of the constitution of the union.

Part of the statement read, “We want to inform the public that this inauguration was not done in the NURSS National Secretariat as they claimed. The inauguration was rather done in the office of Hon. Alabo Dax George-Kelly , the SA on Special Projects to the governor of Rivers State Chief Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike – CON GSSRS POS (Africa).

“A pictorial proof to show that the inauguration was not done in the Secretariat is attached to this post. The persons in the picture attached to this post are just aspirants who are yet to even contest the forthcoming election.

“Those who were inaugurated are not CTC members of NURSS rather, are puppets of Hon George Kelly. They can only function in that office where they were inaugurated.”

The student leaders appealed to Governor Nyesom Wike to call George- Kelly to order as he has allegedly been causing unrest within the students’ union.

The students called on “the peace loving governor of Rivers State Chief Barr Nyesom-Wike to please call your SA to order as he has been causing unrest within the system.

“We are aware that Hon Dax George-Kelly has an ambition to contest for governor and this is the reason behind his recent moves.

“We therefore warn all those who may want to parade themselves as caretaker committee members of NURSS National to desist from it as the National body does not recognize such committee.”