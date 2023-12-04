Robbers Stab Final-Year Student To Death In Bauchi

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A final year student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, Joseph Agabaidu, has been stabbed to death by robbers while trying to steal his mobile phone.

Agabaidu, a 500-level student in the Department of Geology, was stabbed by a robbery gang on Saturday evening at about 7:00 p.m., while attempting to steal his phone.

Advertisement

The student, who was said to be the eldest among four children of his family, was attacked while heading to his residence at Yelwan Tudu, which is about one kilometer from the school gate.

A student who pleaded anonymity stated that Agabaidu died from the injuries despite immediate efforts to get him medical help.

“This tragic event echoes a similar incident last December when another Benue student lost his life in a phone-related struggle.

“In the wake of this heartbreaking loss, we implore the school management, the police, and the Bauchi State government to prioritize and enhance the security of students within the state.

Advertisement

“Our community should not have to endure such sorrow, and proactive measures are crucial to prevent further tragedies,” the student lamented.

Meanwhile, students in the school are mobilizing themselves to protest and express their grievances on the death of Agabaidu.

The school’s Director of Information and Public Relations, Zailani Bappa, is yet to respond on the incident as he could not be reached.