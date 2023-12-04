FG Resumes Trial Of Terrorism Suspects

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government on Monday resumed the trial of suspected Boko Haram suspects.

The trial is being held at the Kainji Prosecution Project Phase IV in Niger State.

The Federal Government commenced the first phase of the prosecution in October 2017 and the second in July 2018.

Speaking at the opening of the court, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the FG secured a total of 366 convictions.

Fagbemi added that 896 cases were discharged for lack of evidence, while 61 others were adjourned for further hearing.

He said, “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you all to this special event marking the resumption of the prosecution of terrorism suspects.

“This day is special for many reasons. First, the day marks yet another step forward in the journey of ensuring the security and safety of Nigeria and Nigerians, a duty that is of utmost importance to all of us gathered here, as it is the primary duty of the government to ensure the security and welfare of its citizens.

“I must acknowledge the fact that we have come a long way in this initiative.”